//Ferrum College Announces Katherine Martin, PhD as a Panelist for the 2024 Gentry Locke Lecture Series “Demystifying AI: The truth…a Terrible and Terrific Future”

Gentry Locke and Ferrum College are pleased to announce Katherine Martin, Ph.D. as a panelist for the 2024 Gentry Locke Lecture Series. The event will be hosted at the College on Wednesday, April 10 at 7pm. The spring presentation titled “Demystifying AI: The Truth…a Terrible and Terrific Future” will focus on artificial intelligence, and its impact on industry, the future of jobs, and what higher education needs to consider as it prepares the students of today and tomorrow.

Martin is a Chief Engineer and AI Solutions Architect at with over 12 years of experience in applying advanced statistical and computer vision techniques to complex problems. She serves as the strategic and technical authority on the deployment of cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities to the dismounted military forces.

Martin works alongside warfighters, government civilians, and the broader industrial base to operationalize AI and provide U.S. warfighters with decision advantage and overmatch capabilities. The Department of Defense tackles some of the most difficult and exciting problems in the world as warfighters operate in extremely constrained environments that require specialized design considerations and tailoring. Martin develops these innovative solutions that

bring AI to the battlefield to enhance warfighter effectiveness and survivability.

Martin and the other panelists are experts representing a variety of fields including law, engineering, national security, and the military, as well as corporate finance and operations. Kevin Holt and Jessiah Hulle will host the event on behalf of Gentry Locke Attorneys.

College President Dr. Mirta Martin is pleased to have an expert on the panel to speak about the role of AI for the military. “Dr. Katherine Martin’s presence on our panel is invaluable. As a Chief AI Engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, her unparalleled expertise in applying advanced statistical and computer vision techniques to complex problems is revolutionizing the landscape of military technology. As a strategic and technical authority who works alongside warfighters, government civilians, and the broader industrial base, we are honored to have Dr. Martin’s expertise on our panel, guiding us towards a future where technology not only protects, but empowers our brave men and women in uniform.”