Ferrum College Announces Homeschool Friendly Certification

Ferrum College has been deemed Homeschool Friendly by Homeschool Parent Magazine.

“Homeschooling continues to be a fantastic option for families for a variety of reasons – faith-based, rural lifestyle, frequent required travel,” said Lois Williams, vice presdient of enrollment management at Ferrum College.

According to the National Home Education Research Institute, there were about 3.1 million homeschool students in 2021-2022 in grades K-12 in the United States (roughly 6% of school-age children). The homeschool population had been growing at an estimated 2% to 8% per annum over the past several years, but it grew drastically from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021.

“With the onset of the pandemic, many more families decided to homeschool their children. The original intent may have been for this choice to be temporary; however, many have decided to continue this path of education. It affords great flexibility for growth and development and provides the space many crave for faith-based connections,” said Williams.

Ferrum College has opportunities for homeschool students to begin enjoying some of its unique resources and engage with various departments throughout their K-12 years including music performances, theatre productions, and workshops at the College’s Blue Ridge Institute and Museum. These events for homeschool students throughout the year provide experiential learning opportunities as well as a chance to get to know the College.

“Ferrum College is an ideal setting for homeschooled students to pursue higher education in an environment that recognizes and nourishes the soul so each student thrives,” said College President, Dr. Mirta Martin. “Our small class sizes, emphasis on experiential learning, and extensive support services provide a comfortable learning community for homeschool graduates. We are very proud of this certification by Homeschooling Parent Magazine and look forward welcoming these students home to Ferrum College.”