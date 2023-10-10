//Ferrum College Announces Cleive Adams ’02 as New Athletic Director

FERRUM, VA, October 10, 2023 – On Monday, October 9, Ferrum College announced the promotion of Cleive Adams as Athletic Director. Following a search, Adams was chosen to fill the vacant Athletic Director post. He is currently in his fourth season as Head Football Coach at Ferrum. Prior to that, he served six seasons as Head Football Coach at Averett University, which is now a fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) member.

“Cleive Adams is a proud Ferrum alumnus and was a standout player under coach Hank Norton’s fabled Black Hats football teams. He is passionate about reinvigorating the College’s winning tradition across all men’s and women’s sports,” said Ferrum College President Mirta Martin.

“He is an unparalleled leader, mentor, and advocate for our student-athletes and coaches. As we continue the journey towards achieving excellence in the classroom and on the field, I cannot imagine a better fit to our athletic program,” she continued.

Board of Trustees member Everett Foxx ’92 is excited to have Adams as the new athletic director. “This is a great day for Ferrum Athletics. I’m very fortunate that when I came through, I knew Coach Adams as a player. He’s very passionate as a player and a coach. I know he will take that same passion as athletic director.”

Adams is incredibly thankful for this opportunity since the College means so much to him. “I’m honored to accept this role as athletic director at my alma mater. My goal here at Ferrum is to create a safe haven for student-athletes and coaches. I want to partner with the campus community to build a program that will be consistently competitive in the ODAC, by developing a commitment to academic success, campus pride, leadership, civility, diversity and inclusion, athletic development, and a commitment to winning.”

Adams shared this will be his final season a Ferrum’s head football coach as he transitions to focusing full time on his role as Athletic Director. The Black Hats have a 2-3 season record and will take on the Washington and Lee Generals on the road this weekend in Lexington, VA.

To access additional event photos visit our Flickr album here.