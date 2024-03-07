//Ferrum College announces 2024 Gentry Locke Lecture Series “Demystifying AI: The Truth…a Terrible and Terrific Future”

Gentry Locke and Ferrum College are pleased to announce the 2024 Gentry Locke Lecture Series will be hosted at the College on Wednesday, April 10. The spring presentation will focus on artificial intelligence, and its impact on industry, the future of jobs, and what higher education needs to consider as it prepares the students of today and tomorrow.

Guest speakers will have opportunities to engage with Ferrum College students, faculty and staff throughout the day and the evening presentation, which is open to the public, will feature several speakers whose announcement is forthcoming. The speakers are experts representing a variety of fields including law, engineering, national security, and the military, as well as corporate finance and operations.

College President Mirta Martin is grateful to have the co-hosted event bring experts to campus for a focused discussion on such a timely topic. “I am delighted to host the Gentry Locke Lecture Series aimed at exploring the frontiers of artificial intelligence and its transformative impact on our world. By hosting leading experts and innovators in Artificial Intelligence, we aim to ignite curiosity, spark dialogue, and inspire the next generation of thought leaders in this rapidly evolving field. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering intellectual curiosity, promoting dialogue, and enriching the educational experience for our students, faculty, staff and community.”

Kevin Holt and Jessiah Hulle will host the event on behalf of Gentry Locke Attorneys. Kevin Holt is a partner whose diverse practice includes commercial, real estate, intellectual property and ERISA litigation. Kevin represents companies and individuals in business and contract disputes, including complex financial and real estate matters. He also represents clients with cases involving intellectual property rights. He represents employers, insurance carriers and plan fiduciaries defending ERISA claims involving life, accident, and disability benefits. Kevin’s practice is primarily focused in Federal Court. Since 2012 he has consistently been named to Best Lawyers in America in Commercial Litigation. Kevin is a past President of the Roanoke Bar Association and currently serves on Bar Council, the governing body of the Virginia State Bar. Kevin grew up in Ferrum and his parents and stepfather were long-term members of the Ferrum College faculty, administration, and community.

Jessiah Hulle is an associate at Gentry Locke. He practices with the firm’s Criminal and Government Investigations practice group where his primary focus is working with clients on federal grand jury investigations and white-collar criminal defense matters. He also assists the Employment, Civil Defense Litigation, and Commercial Litigation practice groups with critical and dispositive motions and appeals. Prior to joining the firm, Jessiah clerked for the Honorable Mary Grace O’Brien of the Court of Appeals of Virginia. Hulle will act as a moderator for the evening panel discussion.

For speaker information, event details and directions to Ferrum College, please visit: https://www.ferrum.edu/event-page/gentry-locke-speaker-series/