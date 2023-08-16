//Ferrum College and Blade Gaming Host Disc Golf Tournament

08/16/23

FERRUM, VA, August 16, 2023 – On Saturday, August 12, Ferrum College hosted a disc golf tournament in partnership with Blade Gaming on the College’s newly renovated course.

Professionals and amateurs from all over the state came out to compete at the event. Ferrum College faculty Dan Caston, Allison Hall, David Saleeba and faculty emeritus Dr. Bob Pohlad also participated in the tournament. Each player went around the course twice to play 36 holes.

The course was sought out because of the varied topography and different types of trees that are part of the course environment. The College’s course has also been featured as an attraction as a part of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Jerry Duncan served as tournament director for this event. “I set up the registration page and tournament guidelines to make sure everyone is grouped in the appropriate division. This was a Professional Disc Golf Association sanctioned event, so I also made sure that everyone follows those rules as well,” Duncan said.

Duncan also advised the Recreation Leadership program director, Dan Caston, on renovating the course and later evaluated the course prior to the tournament to make sure it was up to playing standards. “Dan Caston took our advice and what we thought was the new standard of what a course should be. Something unique was that he kept the same layout, and I think that’s awesome. Twenty years from now, a course that was built in 2008 is going to be a great legacy course, and people will be able to look back and see the growth of the sport,” Duncan continued.

Duncan explains that disc golf is a sport that anyone can play whether they are 6 or 96. It’s also very affordable. “It’s a great sport for whoever wants to get involved. You can play at any level and still have fun. You can get three discs for about $40. The types are a putter, a driver, and a mid-range. Everyone learns how to throw the different discs by their comfort level, ” he concludes.

