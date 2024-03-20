//Ferrum College and Blade Gaming Host Disc Golf Tournament for Panther Strong Event

Ferrum College, in partnership with Blade Gaming, hosted a disc golf tournament on the College course on Saturday, March 16. The event was part of the Panther Strong event organized by the College’s Health and Human Performance, Recreation Leadership, and Norton Outdoor Adventures.

Professionals, amateurs, students, and staff came out to compete at the event and it was a success.

“Everyone had an enjoyable time and many folks complimented us on both the facility and the event. There’s not a lot to change for future tournaments except to add more tee pads and holes,” said Dan Caston, associate professor of Recreation Leadership.

Students participated in the tournament with two of them winning their respective divisions: Jacob Vanremortal won the collegiate mixed amateur division, and Madison Cruz won the women’s collegiate division.

Caston also won in his mixed amateur division. “It was quite a thrill. This is my first win in a tournament, the best round I’ve played in a tournament, and the first time I made a hole in one during a tournament,” he shares.

Caston hopes to host another disc golf tournament in the fall semester. A full list of winners can be found here.