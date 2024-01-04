Ferrum College Alumnus Michael Cherry ’13 Named to The Roanoker’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2024

Ferrum College alumnus Michael Cherry II ’13 was named to The Roanoker’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2024, a group of Roanoke Valley professionals nominated by the magazine’s readers and chosen by the magazine’s editorial team for their outstanding leadership, career achievements, and community involvement.

Cherry was included in the “40 under 40” Class of 2024 for his work in law enforcement and community outreach. He made history as Roanoke City’s youngest school board member at the age of 29 and now serves as Senior Pastor at Altha Grove Baptist Church driving growth and community impact. During the pandemic, Cherry spearheaded the Community First initiative which offered vaccinations and free gas as well as a community resource locker room at Landsdown.

Currently, Cherry is the Medical & Clinical Operations Supervisor at Optum Health where he oversees a global team of 100+ medical coders.

“I was very shocked and extremely humbled to be recognized as a 40 under 40 class honoree,” said Cherry as he referred to himself as an underdog. He graduated from the College in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

“My life has been geared towards serving the undervalued, undeserved, and overlooked people of our community through ministry, eduction, and corporate leadership. Whether recognized or not, my life motto is “May the works I’ve done speak for me”” Cherry said.

College President Mirta Martin, extends congratulations to Cherry and thanks him for leading by serving in his community. “Congratulations Mr. Cherry! You are one of many Ferrum Alumni who lead by serving in your community. We are grateful for all you have done and will continue to do!”

Read more about Cherry in his “40 under 40” feature here.