Ferrum College Alumna Mary Hammock ’15 Will Speak on “The Business of Agriculture,” September 6

Ferrum College’s first Natural Sciences Friday Seminar of the 2019-2020 academic year will be held in Garber Hall #106 on Friday, September 6, from 1:25-2:45 p.m.

Alumna Mary Hammock will present “The Business of Agriculture.” Mary is a commercial agriculture loan officer with Farm Credit of the Virginias, ACA, working out of the Chatham and Rocky Mount branch offices and covering Franklin, Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania Counties. She spends her days managing relationships with full-time farmers and landowners in those areas and provides financial assistance for their operations. Mary, who graduated in December 2015 from Ferrum College with Summa Cum Laude honors, has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science with a double emphasis in Agronomy and Agribusiness and a Business Minor.