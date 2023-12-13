Ferrum College Alumna Brittany Brummitt ’16 Wins Teacher of the Year Award

FERRUM, VA, December 13, 2023 – Ferrum College graduate Brittany Brummitt, ’16, was awarded the prestigious “Teacher of the Year” award for Career Academy and Henry County Public Schools 2025.

Brummitt graduated from Ferrum College in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences with a focus on Horticulture and Agronomy.

Brummitt is an accomplished educator, specializing in teaching advanced agriculture to juniors and seniors. Her areas of expertise include Equine Science I and II, Veterinary Science I and II, Small Animal Care I and II, and Forestry Management.

Brummitt became a teacher because of her passion for agriculture education.

“It was instilled in me by my former agriculture teachers and professors, who have now become my mentors,” said Brummitt. “I wanted to give students the same wonderful opportunities and experiences I was given through agricultural education and FFA. I can honestly say that I love my job and am so blessed to be able to do what I do everyday,” she said.

College President, Dr. Mirta Martin, shared her congratulations to Brummitt.

“On behalf of everyone at Ferrum College, I congratulate Brittany on this meaningful award! Ferrum College is the only private college in Virginia with a working farm, and we are proud of the diverse career paths our Ag alumni represent including education. Thank you, Brittany for your work in educating the next generation agriculture students. You make us Panther Proud.”