Ferrum College Alumna Appointed as New Patrick County Administrator

FERRUM, VA, September 14, 2023 – Beth Simms, a 2009 Ferrum College graduate from Franklin County and current Alumni Board Vice President, has been appointed as the new county administrator for the Patrick County Board of Supervisors. Currently serving as the director of economic development, Simms has a diverse background in sales, teaching, and small business ownership. Her appointment highlights her extensive experience and ability to handle various roles successfully.

College President, Dr. Mirta Martin extended congratulations to Simms on behalf of the College. “We are extremely proud of Beth and grateful for the work she has done for her hometown and college town community. We have no doubt her love for the region and years of experience with local government, economic development, and tourism will serve the citizens of Patrick County well. She is one of many alumni who live out our motto, ‘Not Self, But Others’ in her service to the community and the College. Congratulations!”

Simms received a bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College and had done post-graduate work in government, education, and accounting at Hollins University and the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute and the University of Virginia’s Local Government Equity Clinic.

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to continue my career in local government in a region that I and my family love,” said Simms. “I look forward to moving to Patrick County and working with the board of supervisors to implement its vision for the community. I appreciate the confidence that the board has shown in me, and I am anxious to get to work in service to the board, the staff, and the citizens in Patrick County.

Simms will assume her duties as Patrick County administrator on Oct. 12.