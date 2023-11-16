//Ferrum College Agriculture Club and Collegiate Young Farmers Host Collegiate Discussion Meet

FERRUM, VA, November 16, 2023 – The Ferrum College Agriculture Club and Collegiate Young Farmers hosted the Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Collegiate Discussion Meet on Friday, November 10.

The participants engaged in discussions regarding relevant issues in the agriculture industry and proposed ideas and solutions for improving the areas. Each participant presented an opening statement, followed by a 15-minute discussion to come up with a solution for the selected issue.

There were three rounds in total, with the final round being held after the first two rounds. Three Ferrum College participants made it to the final round: Josie Stanbery, Stephanie Staats, and Ryan Gobble as well as Maddie Moore from Virginia Tech. Gobble won the meet and will represent the College, as well as the Collegiate Young Farmers and the Farm Bureau, at the American Farm Bureau Conference in Omaha, Nebraska.

“The Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet contest brings to light important and controversial topics within agriculture. This conversation among peers allows facilitating the discussion about the issues that we see, and then the opportunity to talk through solutions based on our research and experience that can be implemented at the local, state, and national levels. I’m very excited to represent Ferrum College and Virginia in Omaha, Nebraska this upcoming March at the Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers National competition,” Gobble said.

Staats had a great experience participating in the meet. “The collegiate discussion meet is a fun way to talk about agriculture for the future. I enjoy talking to others about the industry, sustainability, and ways to keep young people in the industry. While also being a social media and communications guru, I got to expand on ways to help farmers, young and older, to use new technologies to their advantage to keep the industry growing.”

Associate Professor of Animal Science Nancy Brubaker is happy with all of the Ferrum students who participated. “I am proud of all the Ferrum students who competed, especially Austin Brigman and Richard Marshall, the two freshmen who dove into this intense and challenging competition. I’m proud of Ryan as he is an exceptional student and is one Ferrum College Ag Program’s Best!! I’m glad he had the opportunity to showcase his talent, critical thinking and discussion skills. I’m confident he will be a leader in the agricultural community and make our world better,” she shared.

College president, Dr. Mirta Martin thanks the dedicated agricultural science faculty thanks them for their continued dedication to continuing the Ferrum College Agriculture legacy. “We were honored to host the meet at Ferrum College, and we could not be more proud of Ryan and all of the students who participated. As the only private college in Virginia with a working farm and graduates who provide a legacy of success in all aspects of agriculture, we are excited for Ryan to represent the College this year at the national meeting in Omaha. Congratulations!”