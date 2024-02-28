//Exploring New Horizons: North Cross School Ventures to Ferrum College

On February 21, fifth grade North Cross School students visited Ferrum College to learn more about The School of Science and Agriculture’s greenhouse, hydroponics lab, and Titmus Agricultural Center.

The students visited the Garber Hall greenhouse and were able plant their own plants while learning about plant propagation. “Propagation means to multiply and to spread. We’re going to take one plant and then make a lot of plants from that one plant. To propagate a plant, we have to utilize its wound response, and then it begins to heal. We can use that to our advantage to make more plants,” explained Clay Britton, assistant professor of Biology and Agricultural Science. They chose from Friendship Plants, Swedish Ivy and Inch Plants. The plants were propagated for them, and each student got to take one home with them.

Next, students learned about soil science and how a plant is fertilized. They got to see what a full tray of different lettuces would look like once they bloom and plant different seeds in Rockwool. They also learned about PH and tested different nutrient mixtures. Associate Professor of Crop Science Tim Durham compared it to a recipe. “I use two different fertilizers. It’s kind of like a recipe. Two different kinds of fertilizers provide all of the nutrients that the plant needs. I take the right amount to make the recipe, and I put it in water. I also have to change the PH,” explained Durham.

The students then visited the Titmus Agricultural Center where they had the opportunity to explore the hydroponics greenhouse and plant their own seedlings. They also had the chance to interact with the sheep and goats at the center. The students ended their visit with lunch in Ferrum College’s dining hall before returning to school.

Ferrum College President Mirta Martin affirmed the importance of college visits for young students. “We were delighted to welcome the students of North Cross School home to Ferrum College. We hope they enjoyed learning about hydroponics and agriculture while visiting the animals at our on-campus farm. It is important for young students to visit college campuses, as it provides them an opportunity to understand the importance of earning a post-secondary degree. In addition, by spending time with our phenomenal Ferrum College students, they are witnesses to the exciting potential that lies ahead.”