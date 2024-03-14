Event Coordinator Tim Pohlad-Thomas Discovered His Passion at Ferrum College

Tim Pohlad-Thomas spent his childhood at Ferrum College where his parents were faculty members for 41 years. Since completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science with a minor in Outdoor Recreation in 2008, Pohlad-Thomas has held various positions in the field. Currently, he works as an Event Coordinator for Parks and Recreation for the City of Roanoke. His job involves planning and executing internal events and helping event planners throughout the Roanoke Valley to organize their events successfully by guiding them through the entire process.

Pohlad-Thomas was not initially planning to attend Ferrum because he did not want to go to school where his parents taught. “I spent a year at Emory and Henry where I quickly realized that Ferrum was my home and that I was really meant to be there. In my second year of college, I returned home to Ferrum College and began what would be some of my favorite times of my life, learning all kinds of new things, and meeting so many great friends,” said Pohlad-Thomas.

Pohlad-Thomas chose his career path because of his minor in Outdoor Recreation. “I took Special Event Planning with Dan Caston. In this class, we learned all of the steps and processes for planning and executing special events. We had guest speakers from other events all over the area including the original creators of FloydFest. After taking this class, I knew then and there that my passion was for running (or helping run) any and all events,” said Pohlad-Thomas.

Pohlad-Thomas has fond memories from his time at Ferrum. “From hanging out with my friends from WEDO, OXE, and SAK, to working with Todd Fredericksen on grants during the summer (where I even had a paper published), to playing disc golf through the middle of campus. Ferrum has always been an amazing community where anyone who was willing to try could find people with similar interests and really experience college the way it should be experienced,” shared Pohlad-Thomas.

Pohlad-Thomas stayed involved with multiple clubs and organizations on campus. “I spent time with my friends playing disc golf and eventually worked with Corey May to raise money for our first official disc golf course on campus. I was a member of the organization WEDO and served as president. I worked as a Watershed Technician for the Environmental Science Department during the summers and did anything and everything I could to be involved with as many aspects of the College that I could,” he said.

Pohlad-Thomas credits his parents for being positive influences in his life and making his Ferrum experience great. “I would be remiss if I did not mention the huge influence that my parents, Bob Pohlad and Carolyn Thom

as, had on my life not only at home, but also throughout my college career at Ferrum,” said Pohlad-Thomas. “Some of my favorite professors that really helped me expand my knowledge and fall further in love with all of the things I was doing include Todd Fredericksen, Linwood Clayton, and Dan Caston. All of these professors taught me very specific things that I still remember and cherish to this day.”

Caston remembers Pohlad-Thomas as a great student in the classroom. “He was engaged in classes and always had a smile on his face. He also contributed to the development and construction of the disc golf course in 2008.”

Fredericksen remembers Pohlad-Thomas as a durable field biologist. “He enjoyed the outdoors. He worked with me for an entire summer doing research on the impacts of logging and wildlife and did well in all of my classes,” said Fredericksen.

Pohlad-Thomas encourages students to look for ways to expand their interests. “There are so many amazing things out there to do, so do not come to college with a preconceived notion that you have to end up doing what you thought you wanted from the start. Get involved, try new things, experience everything with fresh eyes, find new friends, and just have a great time learning and growing in one of the best places on earth,” Pohlad-Thomas advised.

“I am just very excited to be in a part of my life where I am doing what I love, working with people that inspire me to grow and expand my knowledge, and to have the support of so many amazing people around me. I am one lucky guy,” he concludes.