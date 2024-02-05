//Enthusiastic Dining Trio: Evelyn Tyree, Kathleen Brown, and Joyce Shively Stir Up Passion at Ferrum College

Evelyn Tyree, Kathleen Brown and Joyce Shively are staple members of the Ferrum College Dining Services team. They are all from Franklin County, and each of them came to Ferrum because they heard it was a great place to work. “It was closer instead of trying to go anywhere else,” said Brown. Shively agreed. “I heard it was also a great place to work,” she said.

The trio were recently recognized by Aladdin Campus Dining for their exceptional years of service at Ferrum: Tyree, fifty years; Brown, twenty-five years; and Shively, fifteen years. Tyree recalls the difficulty of trying to find a decent job without a far commute. “Over a period of time, people were leaving when big jobs were opening up. I stayed because it was close to home. I appreciate the job,” she said.

All three affirmed the biggest reasons why they have stayed for so long are being near their families and the benefits. “A lot of other places don’t have the benefits that we do,” Shively said.

Overall, they really enjoy working here. “I get to see the students graduate, and they recognize who we are when they come back to visit for Homecoming and other events. The students are always very respectful. I love making cookies for them everyday, and I enjoy what I do,” said Brown.

Some of their favorite memories at Ferrum are getting to interact with the students daily. “The students make us want to be here. We enjoy it,” said Tyree and Brown.

Tyree, Brown and Shively have no plans to retire anytime soon. “We’re going to work until we can’t anymore,” they shared. “I enjoy being out of the house,” Brown said. “I could’ve retired a long time ago, but since my husband died, I’m by myself. I don’t enjoy sitting at home. I want to do something where I see people, and this is the environment to do that,” Tyree concludes.

College President Dr. Mirta Martin is thankful for how the trio help make Ferrum home for students. “Their dedication to preparing a good meal and serving with a smile is priceless. When a student is having a rough day, coming in and knowing a good meal is being served by the staff who recognize them and say hello makes an impact. We congratulate these ladies on their years of service and are grateful for their commitment to their work at Ferrum College.”