///Enrichment Camp, Crime Scene Investigation Camp, and Athletic Camps Coming in Summer 2019

In just over a month, Ferrum College students will end the 2018-2019 academic year, but as the spring semester winds down, summer programs will gear up.

A variety of summer camps are sponsored on campus this year. Summer Enrichment Camp occurs June 23 – 29. The camp is offered to students ages 8 to 14, and provides instruction from college professors and professional educators in cooking, crafting, crime scene investigation, 1800-style living, music, STEM projects, theatre, equine studies, Harry Potter, and more. A fee of $725.00 includes room and board on campus, supplies for classes, and a Ferrum College Summer Enrichment Camp t-shirt. To register, please visit this website. Read more about Ferrum College’s Summer Enrichment Camp here.

Crime Scene Investigation Camp takes place on campus from July 28 – August 1, 2019. This camp, designed for rising ninth graders through high school, is a combination of lecture, student interaction, and hands-on experiences with instruction in intelligence studies, criminal evidence, crime scene investigation, trace evidence, hair analysis, crime prosecution, and more. Camp attendees will also participate in a team competition, and the winning team will each be eligible to win a $4,000 scholarship to Ferrum College. The residential camper rate is $500, which includes room and meals on campus, a CSI lab coat, and all needed lab supplies. Commuting campers are eligible for a discounted rate of $380, which includes meals in the Ferrum College dining hall, a CSI Lab coat, and all needed lab supplies. To read more about CSI Camp and to register, please visit here.

The College is also offering summer athletic camps open to a variety of ages and skill levels. Campers are grouped by age, grade, and ability, to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small group skills and strategy, and team play.

Volleyball skills day camp will include two sessions on June 10 and 11: the first for eighth grade and above and the second for seventh grade and below. There is a $60 registration fee for each skills camp session and each camper will receive a free t-shirt. Call the volleyball office at 540-365-4495 or email rduffy@ferrum.edu to register.

Three wrestling camps are available this summer. Futures Camp occurs June 18-23 with a cost of $350 for an overnight rate and $250 for a commuter rate. Gold Training Camp is scheduled from June 20-23, with a $250 overnight fee, $150 commuter fee, and $100 coach fee. Development Camp is June 21-23, with a $175 overnight rate, a $100 commuter rate, and a $100 coach rate. Click here to learn more and register.

Softball day camp is available for grades 10 through 12 on June 19. The cost is $50. For more information, please call Coach Culler at 540-365-4489 or Coach White at 540-365-4512.

Baseball day camp is available for kindergarteners through seventh graders from July 8-11. Half day instruction is $95 and full day instruction is $180. Save $10 by signing up prior to July 1! To register, call the baseball office at 540-365-5412 or visit here.

Girl’s lacrosse camp is open for girls ages 6 to 18 from July 8-10. Overnight rate is $285 and commuter rate is $180. Click here to learn more and apply. Contact Head Coach Karen Harvey at 540-588-3979 or kharvey@ferrum.edu for questions.