//Empowering Minds: Unleashing New Horizons in Education at Ferrum College’s Carter Center with a new Space for Tutoring

On January 22, the Ferrum College Carter Center for Academic Success introduced a new tutoring and study area named the L.E.A.D. Center. The acronym stands for Learning Enrichment for Academic Development. The event was attended by students, faculty, and staff including some of the current peer tutors.

“This new space is for our students to come and have quiet space to study. A space that’s away from where we have the math center and the general studying area where they can meet with their tutors. We are hoping to get more students here and engaged,” said Margaret Bisnett, Director of Tutorial Services.

The Peer Assisted Learning (PAL) tutoring program has 15 tutors this semester who support different courses. Having the new L.E.A.D. Center on campus was a request made by the students. “This is in response to what the students have asked for. They want more resources and an engaged Carter Center staff which includes our student PAL tutors. It’s all about giving our students the best resources that we can,” said Bisnett.

Senior Davis Yeaman has been a PAL tutor for the past 3 years. He enjoys chemistry and hopes more students will utilize the program. “I hope more students will take advantage of all of the resources we have at Ferrum and will use the tutors.”

Senior Matthew Sheppard has only been a PAL tutor for a year, but is able to relate to a student who might be struggling in a specific class. “I struggled with getting good grades in high school, so I hope that students will use the tutoring center and not just struggle through the class. They can get help and improve their grades.”

College President Mirta Martin encourages students to use all of the resource available to them including this new tutoring and study space in Stanley Library. “Ferrum College is Virginia’s college of opportunity. We provide wrap around services to give our students the support they need to be successful beyond the classroom. I look forward to seeing students and their tutors enjoy this bright, refreshed space where they can work together to meet their academic goals.”