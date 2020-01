In October, Dr. Sagasti Suppes went to Russia to represent Ferrum College and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities at the Russia-U.S. Municipal Forum in Moscow. During her week in the country, she was also able to visit Roanoke’s sister city, Pskov, and to visit with students, faculty, and administrators at Pskov State University. The best part was seeing Katia and Olga, two former Ferrum exchange students.