Dr. Margaret Young-Weitzel Named Program Coordinator of Music & Director of Bands

Ferrum College is excited to announce that Dr. Margaret Young-Weitzel has joined the faculty as the program coordinator of music and director of bands.

“Dr. Young-Weitzel brings a wealth of expertise, enthusiasm, and artistry to Ferrum College,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato. “As the director of bands and program coordinator of music, she will continue building our music program, especially the Panther Marching Band.

“Participation in musical ensembles provides students with a way to connect and build relationships while making music together in a liberal arts environment. The Panther Marching Band, which is entering into its third year, is a dynamic way for students to develop leadership and musical skills,” continued Sposato. “I am confident that Dr. Young-Weitzel will bring the Panther Marching Band and our music program to the next level.”

Young-Weitzel earned her Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of Washington where she served as a teaching assistant for the university concert bands. While in residency, she was a GO-MAP presidential scholar, a Mu Phi Epsilon scholar, an Alcor scholar, and a Mortar Board scholar. Young-Weitzel also holds a masters in teaching and a bachelors in music education from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

Young-Weitzel has extensive experience in music instruction. She founded the Maple Valley Youth Orchestra in Maple Valley, Washington. She also served as artistic director and conductor of the Chinook Winds; director of instrumental ensembles at Saint Xavier University; director of instrument music at Carthage College, and assistant professor of music education and director of bands at Claflin University. Young-Weitzel has also taught public school marching band, concert band, orchestra, jazz band, and kindergarten – fourth grade general music.

