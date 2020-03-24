Distance Learning Continued, Virtual Commencement Planned in Response to COVID-19

Ferrum College President David Johns announced today in an email communication to campus that courses will continue to be taught online for the remainder of the spring semester, and that spring commencement would be hosted virtually.

The College’s decision comes after yesterday’s Executive Order from Governor Ralph Northam, which closed all K-12 schools in Virginia for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

“In light of these local and statewide announcements, it is prudent for us to take these steps so students and families can plan accordingly,” Johns wrote in the email.

The College initially moved to an online distance learning plan effective last Wednesday, March 18, with the intention to reassess the option to have students return to campus to finish coursework after April 6.

Students who are currently living on campus will be allowed to stay. They will continue to receive grab-and-go meals from the cafeteria and will participate in the same online instruction as those who chose to leave campus.

Ferrum College will host a virtual commencement ceremony on May 9. Johns indicated that an in-person ceremony may take place during the fall, depending on the circumstances. “Rest assured, we fully intend to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of this class,” he wrote.

“These are unprecedented times and we are all making adjustments and sacrifices for our own health and safety as well as that of others,” Johns wrote, closing his email. “We are all in this together, and we are all here for each other.”

To view Ferrum College’s official updates and announcements, please visit www.ferrum.edu/coronavirus.