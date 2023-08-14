//Director of Appalachian Music at Ferrum College Places Third at 87th Old Fiddler’s Convention

08/14/23

FERRUM, VA, August 14, 2023 – Ferrum College director of Appalachian music Emily Blankenship-Tucker placed third in the “Folk Song” singing competition at the 87th Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Virginia on August 12.

Blankenship-Tucker sang “Where The River Meets The Sea” from Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas. “It’s a great song. She delivered it strong. She’s a great singer and just really sang the song very beautifully,” said Dale Morris who served as the emcee for the singing competition.

Morris started going to the Old Fiddler’s convention as a teenager in 1967. “This is my 54th year going. I missed a couple of them since I was in the Air Force, but I played there for many years. I also judged for about 15 years. I started emceeing at the convention in 2009.”

Morris is also familiar with the music at Ferrum College’s annual Folklife Festival and will be at the 50th Folklife Festival this year as an emcee and possibly playing with his band.

Blankenship-Tucker and the rest of the Jack Tale Players also performed during the “Stories and Strings” festival which was new to the convention this year. All of the College’s theatre faculty participated in the performance along with two theatre students, Gage Shelton and TJ Baker.

The Old Fiddler’s Convention is held annually the first full week of August and into the weekend in August. For more information visit https://www.oldfiddlersconvention.com

Photo Courtesy of Old Fiddler’s Convention – G Nicholas Hancock