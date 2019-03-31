FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramGoogle+LinkedIn

December 2018 Graduate Accepted in Master of Divinity Program with Full Tuition Scholarship

2018 alumna Alexis Hatcher has been accepted into Master of Divinity program.

Ferrum College alumna Alexis Hatcher ’18 has received a full tuition scholarship to the competitive Master of Divinity program at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. Originally hailing from Richmond, VA, she was Ferrum College’s 2018 homecoming queen and earned her Bachelor of Arts and Humanities as a religion major and psychology minor from the College this past December. As a current student at Wesley Theological Seminary, she plans to pursue pastoral ministry by earning her Master in Divinity with a focus in the missional ministry program, which helps to advance those serving in leadership positions in entrepreneurship and mission ministry.

“I plan to continue to honor God with my life and spread his legacy wherever I go,” said Hatcher. “My prayers and well wishes will always be with Ferrum. I’m a proud alumna.”

Visit here to learn more about Ferrum College’s religious studies program.

