David Howell

Professor of Religion

David B. Howell – Williams Endowed Professor of Humanities, Professor of Religion, and Director of Faculty Development

Dr. Howell received his D.Phil. from the University of Oxford, his M.Div. and Th.M. from the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and his A.B. from William Jewell College. He has also undertaken additional studies at Yale University, Princeton University, the Oxford Centre of Hebrew and Jewish Studies, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the Wabash Center for Teaching Religion and Theology. Author of two books, nine journal articles or chapters in edited volumes, and numerous book reviews, Dr. Howell regularly presents papers at a variety of professional meetings including the American Academy of Religion, the Society of Biblical Literature, and the Appalachian College Association. David is currently one of the co-chairs for the Teaching Religion program unit for the AAR annual meeting. He teaches a broad spectrum of Religion classes at Ferrum with “and” in their titles which is indicative of his interest in building bridges between the study of Religion and other disciplines. Dr. Howell is an intrepid traveler and has led international study courses with students to twelve different countries in his career.