//Crafting for Financial Success at Ferrum College: Get Creative with Money Smarts

On Wednesday, February 14 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Ferrum College business professor Sadie Wallace, director of First-Year Experience Tracy Holley, and director of Career Development Leslie Holden hosted a craft-making Financial Literacy activity in the Franklin Hall atrium.

Students were able to make friendship bracelets and Valentine’s Day themed cards for their friends and loved ones to celebrate the day. The event was a success; students, faculty and staff stopped by to participate. People were even able to take materials to go if they weren’t able to stay and decorate.

The event was a part of Ferrum College’s business student financial literacy initiative. “Today’s activity was a fun way to promote the importance of financial literacy while reminding students that you don’t need to spend a ton of money on Valentine’s Day gifts,” said Holley.

The financial literacy project is funded by the Appalachian College Association (ACA) and National Endowment for Financial Education. Ferrum College is one of seven ACA institutions where the funding supports curricular and co-curricular programs such as this event and the financial football activity earlier this month.

There will be more financial literacy activities held throughout the semester, themed around different holidays and events.