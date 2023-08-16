//Connection Weekend Introduces Class of 2027 to Ferrum College

08/16/23

FERRUM, VA, August 16, 2023 – Ferrum College’s incoming class of 2027 was introduced to the Panther Nation through Connection Weekend August 10-13. New students met and connected with other classmates as well as returning students, faculty and staff. Throughout the weekend, new students learned all about the culture of Ferrum, campus resources and facilities, and how the College operates.

The dean of campus life Jill Adams sent out an email in the spring semester asking for student Connection leaders. “There were no requirements; I asked students if they wanted to be more involved and become leaders, and we had a great response!” Adams said.

The festivities kicked off with the New Student Induction Ceremony in Vaughn Chapel. The new students signed the Ferrum College Honor Code to seal their commitment to the College community’s values as well as their dedication to graduate.

They were then paired with a Connection leader who mentored their group of freshman through the weekend’s activities and served as a resource. Friday evening, all freshmen were then brought to the Ferrum Fitness Center to participate in the PlayFair activity – the ultimate icebreaker and the most popular attraction during new student orientation. This helped all of the students bond with one another.

Saturday morning, freshmen attended a variety of sessions to learn campus resources including academic resources, campus police, alcohol and Title IX training to keep everyone on the campus safe during the upcoming school year. That afternoon, students upheld the College’s motto of “Not Self, But Others” and gave back to the community by packaging 50,000 meals for those in need during the Harvest Pack service project.

The weekend continued with giving back to the community on Sunday, August 13, with the Freshmen Day of Service in partnership with Ferrum Forward. Different groups worked within different organizations within Ferrum and Franklin County, including the Panther Packs program, Saint James United Methodist Church, and Phoebe Needles.

After all faculty, staff, and students began the new school year on Monday August 14, they concluded the first day of school with Convocation gathering the entire College community together to open the fall semester. An all campus picnic took place in Franklin Hall.

“I arrived in January, so this is my freshman year at the College, too,” shared Dr. Mirta Martin, president of the College. “This is my favorite day of the year – welcoming our students home – only second to Graduation. The energy and excitement is palpable. Ferrum College is a magical place, and it’s going to be an amazing year!”

To learn more about campus events throughout the year and admissions deadlines, visit https://www.ferrum.edu/calendar/

Photos from Connection Weekend are available here to view.