//Connection Leaders Welcome Freshmen to Ferrum College for 2023-24 School Year

FERRUM, VA, August 11, 2023 – On August 10, Connections Leaders welcomed the class of 2027 home to Ferrum College. Leaders got parents and students excited for their new journey at the College with cheers, answering questions and helping with move-in. Connection Leaders returned to campus a week prior for training and workshops to prepare themselves for the exciting weekend ahead of them.

Leadership training included a discussion about campus pride, first impressions, conflict resolution and diversity, equity and inclusion. With the trainings that were provided, students felt ready to handle any situation that might come up with the incoming class.

Volunteering to be a Connection Leader helps returning students feel connected the College community and is an opportunity for students to step into a leadership role perhaps for the first time. “I wanted to get more connected with the incoming freshmen and be ready for what’s to come this year,” said senior Aubrey Billings.

“I decided to be a Connection Leader because Dean Adams could tell that I had leadership potential and asked me to join. I’ve really loved it so far,” said junior Trent Proctor.

Connection Leaders work with RAs to provide a warm welcome and guide students through each step of getting ready for successful year. Both groups supported freshmen as they moved into their dorms, went through the check-in process, and enjoyed downtime before heading to Vaugh Chapel for the New Student Induction Ceremony. During the ceremony, each student signed the Honor Code and committed to not just attending Ferrum College, but also to graduating.

Connection Leaders then broke students into Black and Gold groups and headed to the Playfair activity – the ultimate icebreaker and the most popular attraction during new student orientation. On Saturday, they will lead their groups in a service project with Harvest Pack to provide meals to those in need.