Community Liaison Matt Hall ’13 Tributes Ferrum College for Career Success

“Ferrum College had everything to do with the career I chose to pursue,” said alumnus Matt Hall ‘13 who currently serves as a Community Liaison for the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Attorney General, Jason S. Miyares.

Before joining the Attorney General’s office, Hall worked in banking. Additionally, he was a political commentator and podcast host for conservative publications.

Hall majored in political science at Ferrum because he wanted to continue to tell the American story. “I want to tell the story of this great country that gives so many people chances to rise above where their placement in life is,” Hall shared.

Hall is a native of Carroll County, Virginia and is a first generation college graduate. He heard about Ferrum from his high school counselor. “I applied to a few different schools. Something about Ferrum represented being closer to home. It was a smaller campus; everybody knew everyone here. I chose Ferrum because I could be a very big fish in a small pond. Ferrum bent over backwards to get me internships on political campaigns and on Capitol Hill – a lot of different opportunities because my professors saw that I was willing to put the work in,” Hall said.

When he thinks of Ferrum, Hall remembers fun times with his fraternity Mu Sigma Chi. “We would fight all the time, but we had so much fun together. We played and worked hard. It was a time where we got to act silly, be kids, and be alive. The brotherhood that MEX gave me are some of my favorite memories,” Hall shares. Additionally, Hall was also involved in campus ministry, Ferrum Radio, tutoring, and College Republicans.

Although Hall loves his job, he sometimes misses the atmosphere of Ferrum. “On days where I commute to Richmond, I remember when I’d go sit at one of the gazebos right by Adams Lake. I’d write papers, drink coffee and life was so peaceful. I miss that,” he said.

Hall credits Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration Dr. Ed Hally and former Political Science Professor Dr. Sandra Via for their classes and for helping him reach his goals. “ Dr. Hally and Dr. Via really gave me a chance to do great things. Their classes were some of my favorites,” Hall says.

Hally praised Hall for seeing public service as the highest calling. “I’ve rarely had students as committed as him to the political process. Even early on at his time at Ferrum, Matt was actively involved in local, state, and federal campaigns. We were able to send him to the Republican National Convention in 2012 to intern with CNN, take a seminar, and attend the convention. We’re very proud of him!”

Hall encourages current and prospective students to try everything. “Dolly Parton says you’ll never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try. I came to Ferrum with a goal of going to law school and becoming a prosecutor. Within three weeks, that dream went out the window. You have to try things, and you have to be brave enough to do that. I changed my minor three different times, and took a variety of classes that weren’t connected to my major. The thing that you try could be something that leads to your life long career,” Hall concludes.