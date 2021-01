Hi! My name is Cayla Berry and I am a senior at Ferrum College from Kernersville, North Carolina. I am a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology. I am the captain of the women’s soccer team and I have been a member of the Boone Honors program for the entirety of my four years at Ferrum College.

After graduation, I plan to attend graduate school to attain my Master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health and work with victimized children.

cberry@ferrum.edu