Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Receives Local Historian’s Significant Collection

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM), located at Ferrum College, recently received a donation of local Franklin County historian Dorothy Cundiff’s collection, which consists of eight file cabinets containing years of Cundiff’s research on Franklin County history plus other memorabilia. Cundiff, a Franklin County lifelong resident, dedicated years of her life to researching the county’s local history and produced forty-two pictorial history books.

BRIM Director Bethany Worley was excited to receive the gift of Cundiff’s collection, as well as an endowment to support the preservation of the collection. Worley noted BRIM is honored to be entrusted with Cundiff’s lifelong work. “We will honor her wishes and make sure her legacy lives on so that others can use and benefit from all her labor. Clearly, she loved history. She found history in everything and everyone.”

According to Worley, it will take many hours to research, catalog, identify, and digitize the collection for widespread public use. In addition, the BRIM will share a sample of the collection at The Depot in Rocky Mount.

