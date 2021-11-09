Brigadier General (Ret.) Burt Thompson ’82 to Speak at Veterans Day Ceremony

11/9/2021

This Thursday, November 11, 2021, Ferrum alumnus and Brigadier General (Ret.) Burt Thompson ’82 will be the keynote speaker during Ferrum College’s annual Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in Vaughn Chapel and is open to the community.

Visit here to watch the live-streamed event.

More about BG (Ret.) Thompson:

BG (Ret.) Thompson served for 31 years as the Deputy Director for Strategic Plans and Policy in the U.S. Pacific Command, and retired in 2015. As a resident of Mount Vernon, Virginia, he now serves as the president of Data Machines Corp., a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides solutions in data analytics, dev-ops, machine intelligence, and data science. He also supports war fighter exercises as the senior mentor and highly qualified expert for the U.S. Army Mission Command Training Program. He teaches national security decision-making and effective leadership processes as a mentor for the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute and National Security Executive Leadership Seminar.

BG (Ret.) Thompson coaches over 100 senior officers and their spouses each year on successful transition from military to civilian life as the course facilitator and instructor for the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy General Officer and Flag Officer Transition Program.

After earning an Associate of Arts degree from Ferrum College in 1982, BG (Ret.) Thompson received a Bachelor of Arts in government from Norwich University. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Advanced Military Studies from the U.S. Army Command and Staff College; another Master of Arts in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College; and a Master of Science in Personal Management and Administration from Central Michigan University.