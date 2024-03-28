//Bowls Are Empty, But Hearts Are Full

A serene ceramic scene was set in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room March 24, for the annual event known as Empty Bowls.

When attendees of the event entered the room, they found tables filled with a series of diverse, ceramic, hand-made bowls to choose from, with no two appearing remotely identical.

It was Empty Bowls, an annual event and movement held on campus to fight local hunger.

It highlights the labors of various artists in collaboration with the community, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the Panther Packs Program, a program that feeds food-insecure families at Ferrum Elementary School, just across the street from campus.

Prior to the event, the walls were lined with artistic works available for purchase through a silent auction. It was a tranquil setting, interrupted only with the satiable aroma of a local cuisine wafting to the senses.

The tranquility soon came to an end, however, as 11:00 marked the entry of the more than 500 attendees who replaced it with hustle-and-bustle and energy.

They purchased the bowls, which weren’t empty for long.

They were soon filled with a warm, savory, Tuscan bean and kale soup, with a side of crisp-toasted bread. Scrumptious desserts, followed, along with various drinks.

Ceramics Professor and local artist Nell Fredericksen helped organize the event with Art Professor Jake Smith.

“We’ve been doing this event for 15 years, and it’s our 14th event–thanks to Covid,” she said. “And my, how it has changed through the years.”

Fredericksen showcased the event to be a social hotspot as well, explaining that those who attend seem to always arrive with a smile, seeing both the old and new faces of those in the community.

“It’s only become more popular each year, and it’s even become kind of a highlight event,” Fredericksen described. “We’ve had the same people coming for 15 years, and an additional slew of new people coming in each year, t00.”

Many members of the crowd credited the event for keeping them in touch with those they may not usually get to see, as well as an opportunity to participate in an event with close friends and family.

For Professor Emeritus Marcia Horn, Empty Bowls is one date that is never left unmarked on her calendar.

“The event is truly an inspiration,” Horn acclaimed enthusiastically, “This is the 15th year of the event, and I have quite actually traveled with it. I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

And for many first-time attendees, their future with the event looks similar to the account of Horn. Rose Weaver, a local, attended Empty Bowls for the first time this year, and she has full intentions of making it a tradition.

“I had heard of the event from many friends, as well as seen many advertisements,” she said. “But I’ve never gone. This year I decided ‘why not?’ and Empty Bowls did not disappoint. I’m not sure if it’s the beauty of the bowls, the amount of familiar faces I have seen in just the 10 minutes I’ve been here, or the gratifying feeling of my time making an impact on the next generation, but I am sure that I won’t be missing this again.”

Empty Bowls is a near-and-dear local tradition for more than just the dedicated attendees, however. Fredericksen, an artist herself, offers a second point of view.

“The artists love it, too,” she asserted. “Across the board, there have been more than 170 donated silent auction items from local and regional artists. That’s an incredible addition to the 585 handmade bowls.”

Fredericksen, herself, made 10 of the bowls.

And the rest of them? Ferrum College Ceramics Classes, the Blue Ridge Potters Guild, and numerous community groups and local artists all contributed their art to the cause.

It is truly a community-wide effort, integrating the efforts of many into the final product.

Empty Bowls lacks a budget, as all costs of the event are entirely donated, with Aladdin Dining Services providing the soup, bread, and desserts at no cost, the countless artists contributing the totality of the ceramics, alongside Ferrum College providing additional pottery supplies, a venue, and promotion.

Nonetheless, the pottery is merely one piece of the pottery-centered picture. Although she does claim watching the attendees choose the perfect bowl to be her favorite part of the event, the true magic lies in the numbers, according to Fredericksen, and the cause as well.

“It’s been a trend for the past two years to raise over $10,000 for the Panther Packs Program, and we’ve ran out of seats, even with a revolving door of an event,” Fredericksen beamed. “And it’s a trend we hope to continue. We’ve set up more tables and brought out more bowls than ever.”

With the cost of food rising, it’s even harder on families and youg food-insecure children.

“It’s a hardship that we are working hard to change,” Fredericksen said.

The minimum goal was to raise $8,000 for the Panther Pack Program. At this year’s event, the goal was toppled, with almost $9,000 in total proceeds and donations.

This article was written by Grace Weaver from the Iron Blade.