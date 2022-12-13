Blue Ridge Institute & Museum To Host Annual “Christmas at the Farm” Event Fri., Dec. 16

FERRUM, VA (December 13, 2022) – The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (BRIM) of Ferrum College will host its sixth annual “Christmas at the Farm” event on Fri., Dec. 16, from 4–7pm at the Farm Museum.

Visitors will enjoy homemade cookies and cider; holiday shopping with a variety of vendors at the pavilion; and tours of the farmhouse, which will be lit with lanterns for the holidays. The event is free and open to the public.

Beth Worley, director of the BRIM, said the Christmas event is an important annual tradition for BRIM staff. “It’s one we started as a way to celebrate the holiday with our community and to say ‘thanks’ for supporting us,” she explained.

For more information, visit blueridgeinstitute.org, email bri@ferrum.edu, or call 540-365-4416.