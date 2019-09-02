FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Introduces New “Travelers’ Trinkets” Exhibit

//Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Introduces New “Travelers’ Trinkets” Exhibit

Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Introduces New “Travelers’ Trinkets” Exhibit

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College announces its newest exhibit, Travelers’ Trinkets: Souvenirs of Virginia. The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum at Ferrum College announces the newest exhibit on display through December 2020, "Travelers' Trinkets: Souvenirs of Virginia".

This unique exhibit focuses on the history of souvenir collecting, the various types of souvenirs, and how souvenirs have evolved throughout the years to the most popular form today—the “selfie.” Only focusing on the souvenirs of Virginia, this exhibit is the first of its kind in the Old Dominion and features collectibles ranging from refrigerator magnets, gorgeous ruby stained glass, Dale Earnhardt trading cards, to human hair.  Funded by a generous grant from Virginia Humanities, the exhibit will run until December 2020.

Visit the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum’s website to learn more.

Learn more about Virginia Humanities here.

2019-09-05T20:29:17+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
TDD: 540.365.4614
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area