//Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Director Roddy Moore Retires March 29

Arriving just one year after the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum was founded at Ferrum College in 1973, Roddy Moore has been the driving force of the institute, creating events, choosing direction, and collecting relicts. Today, he retires as director, although he plans to stick around to help with current endeavors such as fundraising and the famous Blue Ridge Folklife Festival in October.

“It is impossible to calculate the magnitude of Roddy’s impact on this region,” said President David Johns. “He has helped to preserve the beauty and genius of the folk arts and folk ways of the Blue Ridge and he has introduced us to forgotten treasures that still influence our lives. All of us at Ferrum College are grateful for Roddy’s many contributions throughout his long career here.”

