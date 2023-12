The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (BRIM) of Ferrum College will host its seventh annual “Christmas at the Farm” event on Fri., Dec. 15, from 5–8pm at the Farm Museum.

Visitors will enjoy homemade cookies and cider; holiday shopping with a variety of vendors at the pavilion; and tours of the farmhouse, which will be lit with lanterns for the holidays. The event is free and open to the public.

