Beloved “Empty Bowls” Event Will Take Place November 15, 2020, 12 – 4 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the beloved annual “Empty Bowls” event was postponed from its usual spring date this year; however, dedicated community members are making sure the event still takes place, “COVID-style.”

The Ferrum College campus community and public are invited to enjoy a modified Empty Bowls event on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12 – 4 p.m. The event will be held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in the College’s Franklin Hall.

Attendees must pre-register for one of eight 20-minute time slots with each time slot offering a unique assortment of 100 handcrafted bowls, along with beautiful works of art. Each time slot will feature a different array of bowls so not time slot is better than any other. Twenty guests at a time will be allowed to view the bowls and artwork widely spaced within the room.

Tickets are free and there is no advance purchase required. Use this link to pre-register.

The bowls, handcrafted by Ferrum College students, community members, and professional potters from Floyd and Ferrum, VA, may be purchased for $15 each. The Blue Ridge Potters Guild and other local artists also generously donated 57 bowls and numerous original works of art, including a gorgeous large ceramic totem, paintings, pottery, jewelry, and more, which will be featured in a “set price” silent auction.

“I have been involved with Empty Bowls for many years now and am honored to be part of what is truly a community event,” said Nell Fredericksen, local potter and jeweler and co-coordinator of the event. “From the patrons that attend with warm hearts and open wallets, to the students making bowls, the support of Ferrum College, and the regional community of artists that are so generous with their time and talents – it is truly humbling. Through the efforts of everyone involved we have been able to support the food insecure children right here in our community for more than ten years.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a meal will not be served and attendees must wear masks. Tables will be sanitized between each time slot and restocked with new bowls by National Honor Society volunteers Atticus Cooper and Lily Fredericksen.

All proceeds from the event support Panther Packs, a program at Ferrum Elementary School that sends qualifying children home for the weekend with backpacks stocked with nutritious, non-perishable food.

Following is list of original art donated to the event, and the artists who created it:

Hand-carved walking stick by Alice Ahlfield

Custom fine silver earrings by Annie Armistead

Handmade artisan soaps, and several pairs of sterling and glass earrings by Marti Hicks Atkins

Decorative hand-painted tile by Penny Bollhorst

Two metal sculptures by Elizabeth Cooper

Whimsical ceramic sculpture by Kathleen Edwards

Handmade gemstone and sterling jewelry by Neil and Lily Fredericksen

14K gold, sterling silver, and amethyst pendant by Nell Fredericksen

Two painting prints by Marlene Groth

Two cutting boards by Phoenix Hardwoods

Several ceramic auction items by Jennifer Mulligan

Handmade quilt by Joanne Snyder

In addition to the bowls made by the Ferrum College ceramics classes, professional potters and community members handcrafted more than 200 bowls for the event. We are grateful for the talents of: Hona Knudsen, Steve Mitchell, Ron Sutterer, Wendy Werstlein, Josh Manning, Nell Fredericksen, Liz Cooper, Atticus Cooper, Neil Fredericksen, and Lily Fredericksen.