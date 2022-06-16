Arthur Society Member Spotlight: David Garten ’98

Inside Rockefeller Center, David Garten looks outside his office window at the bustling city streets of Manhattan. Despite working in one of the most iconic areas of New York City, Garten reminisces of the beauty seen in the night sky above Ferrum College. “At night you see more stars than you ever could possibly believe,” recalls Garten.

Born and raised in Orlando, FL with strong family roots in West Virginia, Garten ’98, was recruited by Coach Dave Davis to play football at the College. He describes his first visit to campus as arriving in an oasis within a beautiful landscape of mountains. It was different than anything he had seen in Florida, but he immediately felt at home with the coaches and his teammates.

Garten credits the College for instilling in him a certain amount of resiliency and grit. Having played football the entire four years he attended, Garten says, “We practiced on a field covered with rocks everywhere, and we did that every single day, all through the fall.” He adds that, “You grow really close to one another. You’re doing it day-in and day-out, in the mud on the rocky field.”

The resiliency and discipline he learned on the football field spilled over to his other pursuits as well. After graduating from Ferrum College with a B.S. in Social Work, Garten worked in the juvenile justice and specialized foster care system before attending graduate school at Columbia University. At Columbia, he earned dual master’s degrees in social policy and public administration and quickly found himself working on Capitol Hill for former U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey and former U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton of New York.

Garten’s time in D.C. and New York politics prepared him for his current gig: New York real estate. He is currently employed by RXR, a real estate and infrastructure development company in New York City, as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs.

Garten draws a straight line from his time at Ferrum to his professional success, stating, “It has been instrumental in helping me navigate from the worlds of bareknuckle D.C. and New York politics to [the world of] New York real estate.” At RXR, David works with a dynamic team advancing one of the largest and greenest office buildings in New York City history, a new terminal at JFK International Airport, the redevelopment of a city’s downtown, and much more. “I’ve been really fortunate to work with some amazing and dedicated people throughout my career. And it has been incredibly rewarding to work alongside so many individuals on the RXR team who embody what Ferrum is all about.”

Now with his own family, Garten looks forward to visiting the College with his wife, Melanie, and their son, Rohan. From nights spent beneath starry skies, to his time on the football field, to hanging out with friends on the ground floor of Bassett Hall, Garten wants them to see what makes Ferrum so special.

“You are not only getting a unique college experience, but you also get an education that is as applicable to the classroom as it is to life,” he adds. “You’re in close proximity at a small school [and must] figure out how to get along with others who might be different than you. That’s what life is about, and that experience is something that is unique to Ferrum.”

Article written and submitted by freelance writer Amy Shelor Dye with contributions by David Garten ’98.