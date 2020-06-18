Alumnus Ra’meer Roberts ’13 Establishes Scholarship for Ferrum College’s African-American Students

Alumnus Ra’meer Roberts of Richmond, VA, has established a scholarship for African-American students at Ferrum College.

The Black American Scholarship for Empowerment, or B.A.S.E., will give an annual gift of $250 to one male and one female African-American student at Ferrum College, to be used for books and supplies. Recipients must live on campus, be enrolled full-time, be in good academic standing with a GPA of 2.5 or higher, and demonstrate a financial need.

“According to national studies, African-Americans have the lowest graduation and retention rates in higher education among other ethnic groups. This statistic is primarily due to two factors: financial stability and first-generation status,” explained Roberts. “Based on the current social climate of our country and the financial strain on our colleges and universities from the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, I felt a need to assist African-American students in their pursuit of a good, quality education.”

Roberts has firsthand knowledge of these statistics because he has worked in higher education for over six years, currently serving as the coordinator for Student Conduct at Virginia State University.

Originally from Paterson, NJ, Roberts graduated from Ferrum College in 2013 with a degree in business administration. He went on to earn his Master of Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University and is currently pursuing his doctoral degree with the intention of continuing his career in higher education as a dean of students. Roberts’ longterm goal is to become a vice president or provost for Student Affairs.

“It’s been an honor to work with Ra’meer in establishing this important scholarship. I’ve been so impressed with his compassion and the responsibility he feels towards our students and Ferrum’s future,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Relations Wilson Paine. “His commitment to turn words into action is an inspiration to us all.”

Learn more on the B.A.S.E. Facebook page.

To make a gift to B.A.S.E., click here, then click the ‘give now’ button, designate ‘other’ in the dropdown menu and type ‘B.A.S.E.’ in the designation box.