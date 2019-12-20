Alumnus Nate Daniels ’99 Opens Indoor Sports Training Facility

On Friday, December 13, 2019, alumnus Nate Daniels ’99 cut the ribbon in front of Daniels Sports Performance, his new athletic training facility in Richmond, VA.

“The opening of Daniels Sports Performance has been a culmination of a lifetime dream,” said Daniels. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to help as many athletes as possible.”

Daniels, from Richmond, VA, is founder and president of Daniels Sports Performance (DSP), which provides one-on-one sports training and personalized workout sessions for athletes. The new 3,000 square foot facility offers a year-round indoor space to train in any sport regardless of the weather.

In his sports training career so far, Daniels has worked with notable athletes such as National Football League wide receiver Eddie Royal, professional soccer player Jim Flores, and former Professional Golf Association Golf Pro Tyler Clark.

Although the facility is open to athletes of any age, Daniels’ main focus is youth training. The DSP website cites three main training benefits for youth: a lifelong pattern of physical activity, improved health related to physical activity, and improved coordination and balance.

“As I was growing up, so many people provided guidance and support throughout my athletic career, and to have a platform to do the same for young people is an amazing feeling,” said Daniels.

At Ferrum College, Daniels majored in criminal justice and minored in music. He played football for the Panthers and trumpet for the band. He served as class president and worked in the sports information office. After his 1999 graduation, Daniels went on to play professional football in the Arena Football League and eventually founded DSP in 2017. He is a certified personal trainer, and a certified speed, agility, and quickness trainer. Daniels also won Collegiate All-American honors and has been inducted into the Ferrum College Hall of Fame and the Fairfax High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Learn more about Daniels Sports Performance here.