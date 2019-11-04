///Alumnus Greg Craddock ’92 to Speak at Veterans Day Program on November 11

Ferrum College invites the community to a special 10 a.m. Veterans Day Program to be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019, in the College’s Vaughn Chapel, 40 Wiley Drive, Ferrum. The program, which is free and open to the public, will honor veterans and reserve soldiers.

Ferrum College alumnus and U.S. Army veteran Greg Craddock will be the keynote speaker. Craddock has over 20 years of special operations, intelligence, and security operations experience. He was a member of the Ferrum College football team and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1992. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University.

Craddock now serves as chief executive officer of Patriot Group International (PGI), Inc. PGI was founded in 2005 by former special operations and intelligence professionals to offer services to select clients within the intelligence, defense, and private sectors. In 2009, Craddock led a group of private investors to acquire PGI. Under his leadership, PGI earned over $10 million in revenue within two years of operation. In 2014, PGI was named to Inc. Magazine’s “Fast 500” which recognizes the 500 fastest growing privately owned companies in the United States.

During his Army service, Craddock served as a ranger and Special Forces soldier, and was among the first boots on the ground in Afghanistan and Iraq. Prior to joining PGI, he served as an Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) consultant to the United States government.

Following the Veterans Day Program in Vaughn Chapel, the community is also invited to attend the Craddock Veterans Lounge unveiling in Stanley Library, made possible by the generosity of Greg Craddock and his family. Light refreshments will be served.

