Alumni Return to Campus for Homecoming 2019

With Homecoming 2019 festivities occurring this upcoming weekend, Ferrum College is also anticipating the return of four of its notable alumni.

On Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m. in the Panthers Den in lower Franklin Hall on campus, alumna Melanie Rooks ’15 will share how her Ferrum College experience prepared her for working at a nonprofit focused on educational programming in South Africa.

On Friday, October 11 from 3 – 4 p.m. in the Founders Room on campus, alumni Bernice Cobbs ’98, Lloyd Parker ’79, and Mika Smith ’16 will participate in an alumni panel detailing how their Ferrum College education prepared them to launch successful careers.

Read more about Rooks, Cobbs, Parker, and Smith, below.

For those who can’t join us on campus, the Alumni Panel may be watched online here: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/ferrumadmin

Click here to see the Homecoming 2019 schedule of events. Register for events here. Most events are free but registration using the “Tickets” link is required.