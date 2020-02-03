///Alumni & Friends Are Invited to Experience Rome in July 2020

A group of Ferrum College alumni and friends will travel to Rome, Italy this July 24 – 31, 2020.

The group, consisting of about eight to twelve people led by Ferrum College’s Assistant Professor of Religion Eric Vanden Eykel, will arrive in Rome on July 23. Their exploration of the Eternal City will begin on July 24, with authentic cuisine and visits to museums, archaeological sites, and churches.

Vanden Eykel has visited Rome before and will serve as the group’s tour guide. At Ferrum College, he teaches courses in biblical studies, archaeology, the historical Jesus, and world religions. He received his Ph.D. in Judaism and Christianity from Antiquity from Marquette University in Milwaukee in 2014. He also holds a Master of Art in biblical studies from Marquette and a Master of Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.

Priority registration for alumni began on January 31, 2020. Registration to all interested parties will open on March 1, 2020.

To register, visit here.

Learn more about the trip here.

See photos from Vanden Eykel’s May 2019 trip to Rome here.