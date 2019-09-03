Alumna Katherine Anderson ’19 Will Present “From University to USDA,” Sept. 13

On Friday, September 13, from 1:25-2:45 p.m., Ferrum College alumna Katherine Anderson will present “From University to USDA: Why I sold my soul to the government” for the Natural Sciences Friday Seminar in Garber Hall #106.

Anderson, who is a member of the Ferrum College class of 2019, works for the USDA as an entomology laboratory technician. While she was on campus she was involved in independent nematology research as well as an edible landscaping project that saw blueberries planted on campus and at Titmus Agricultural Center. She’ll talk about the job she got post-graduation, how she got it, and what she does there.