Alumna Erin Stanley ’06 Named SMLRCC Member Relations & Events Manager

3/8/2021

Ferrum College alumna Erin Stanley ’06 has accepted a position as the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce’s member relations and events manager.

Her new role, which she began on March 1, 2021, will require her to implement member-relations initiatives, recruit members, and execute a membership engagement plan. She will also actively plan and manage SMLRCC events like the SML Business Expo and the Wine Festival.

Stanley has professional experience in advertising, marketing, and sales. She began her career at The Roanoke Times immediately after earning her bachelor’s degree from Ferrum in December 2006.

“That’s really where I discovered my passion for helping small businesses,” said Stanley. “There was an advertiser I was working with [at The Roanoke Times] who saw such an amazing return on the advertising investment I had suggested that he was able to open a second location. It felt good to see them succeed and I’ve been excited to help other businesses find success ever since.”

Stanley has continued to help build small businesses with subsequent positions at Laker Media and WSLS, while expanding her professional knowledge about print, digital, and broadcast capabilities.

Thanks to her knowledge about SMLRCC and her prior work experience, she says she’s been able to hit the ground running in her new position. “My ultimate goal is to be a resource for all local businesses in our region to help them any way I can, whether it is lending advice on their marketing strategies, sharing ideas on ways to help raise awareness of their business, connecting them with other business professionals whose services can help them in their goals, and even volunteering at their individual business events,” she said.

Stanley lives in Glade Hill, VA with her husband John and six-year-old daughter Emma. She is enjoying her new role at SMLRCC. “I am having the best time,” she said. “And I have to say, the view from my office is amazing!”

