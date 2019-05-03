Alumna Brianne Scott ‘18 Lives Her Dream Career Every Day

Ferrum College alumna Brianne Scott is living her dream career as a forensic autopsy technician in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, VA.

A December 2018 graduate and native of Ferrum, VA, Scott majored in biology and minored in chemistry and forensic science at the College, and began working in the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in November 2018. “From the very beginning, I knew I wanted to do something in science, specifically forensics,” explained Scott. “When I started at Ferrum, I decided I wanted to be a forensic DNA analyst and my ultimate goal was to work at the forensics lab in Roanoke.”

Then, Scott took the class the changed her career course. “I took human anatomy and physiology with Dr. [Katie] Goff. I loved the cadaver experience and I knew then that I wanted the hands-on experience of doing autopsies, especially on the forensics side.” Scott was eager to do her own independent research, which she completed during her time at Ferrum College.

Now, between leading a youth group at her church, reading forensic and mystery books, and working as an assistant site director for YMCA youth, Scott often returns to her old stomping grounds to speak with Goff’s human anatomy classes, as well as the Minds-N-Medicine students, a club dedicated to supporting each other’s experiences as early career students of health professions. “I am so thankful for the chance to come back to my Alma Mater to speak about something I am so passionate about,” noted Scott. “I enjoyed these experiences very much!”

Katie Goff, associate professor of biology at the College, fondly remembers her time with Scott. “I’ve had the pleasure of instructing Brianne during her college days, and now working with her as a partner in teaching my current human anatomy and Minds-N-Medicine students,” remarked Goff. “She has proven to be a dedicated and capable instructor, offering expert insight into her everyday work. Current students find her stories fascinating and want her to come back again as soon as possible!”

Read more about Ferrum College’s biology program here.

Per their website, “the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is responsible for determining the cause and manner of deaths that occur under certain circumstances in Virginia.” Read more about their work here.