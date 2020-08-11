//Allison Harl

“A Historical Review: Reading and Writing Connections.” Reference Guides to Rhetoric and Composition, Series Ed. Charles Bazerman. Parlor Press and the WAC Clearinghouse, 2014.

“Studying the ‘Reading Transition’ from High School to College: What Are Our Students Reading and Why?” With David Jolliffe. College English. Vol. 70.6 (July 2008). 599-617.

_ _ _ . Reprinted in Ellen C. Carillo, A Writer’s Guide to Mindful Reading. University of Connecticut, WAC Clearinghouse, 2017.

_ _ _ . Reprinted in Teaching Developmental Writing: Background Readings, 4th ed. Bedford/St. Martins, 2012.

_ _ _ . Reprinted in Ward, Dean and Elizabeth Vander Lei. Real Texts: Reading and Writing Across the Disciplines, 2nd ed. Longman, 2011.

“The Monstrosity of the Gaze: Critical Problems with a Film Adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.” Mythlore: A Journal of J. R. R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Charles Williams, and Mythopoeic Literature. 25.97/98 (Spring/Summer 2007): 61-69.

“Passive, Pursued and Powerful: Construction of the Male Self in Renaissance Autobiography.” Discoveries in Renaissance Culture. 22.2 November 2005.