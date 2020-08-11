Allison Harl
Associate Professor of English
English Program Coordinator
Office: Britt 118
Email: aharl@ferrum.edu
Office phone: (540) 365-4325
Personal web page: allisonharl.weebly.com
Teaching at Ferrum since: 2008
PhD, University of Arkansas
MA, Georgia State University
BS, Radford University
ENG 099: Foundational Composition
ENG 101: Composition and Rhetoric
ENG 102: Composition and Research
ENG 201: World Literature I
ENG 202: World Literature II
ENG 213: Literature and Film of the American Frontier (E-term)
ENG 211: Literature and the Environment
ENG 338: Rhetoric
ENG 398: Junior Seminar
ENG 425: Seminar in Selected Authors
ENG 498: Senior Seminar
ENG 499: Internship
FER 105: FOCUS Academic Reading
GWS 101: Freshman Seminar
Transfer Studies in Reading and Writing
Digital Rhetoric
Literature and Film of the American Frontier