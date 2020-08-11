FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Allison Harl

//Allison Harl

Allison Harl

Allison Harl
Associate Professor of English
English Program Coordinator

Office: Britt 118
Email: aharl@ferrum.edu
Office phone: (540) 365-4325
Personal web page: allisonharl.weebly.com
Teaching at Ferrum since: 2008

allison_harl

Education

PhD, University of Arkansas
MA, Georgia State University
BS, Radford University

Courses

ENG 099: Foundational Composition
ENG 101:  Composition and Rhetoric
ENG 102: Composition and Research
ENG 201:  World Literature I
ENG 202:  World Literature II
ENG 213:  Literature and Film of the American Frontier (E-term)
ENG 211:  Literature and the Environment
ENG 338: Rhetoric
ENG 398:  Junior Seminar
ENG 425:  Seminar in Selected Authors
ENG 498:  Senior Seminar
ENG 499:  Internship
FER 105:   FOCUS Academic Reading
GWS 101:  Freshman Seminar

Publications

“A Historical Review: Reading and Writing Connections.” Reference Guides to Rhetoric and Composition, Series Ed. Charles Bazerman. Parlor Press and the WAC Clearinghouse, 2014.

“Studying the ‘Reading Transition’ from High School to College:  What Are Our Students Reading and Why?”  With David Jolliffe. College English. Vol. 70.6 (July 2008). 599-617.  

_ _ _ .   Reprinted in Ellen C. Carillo, A Writer’s Guide to Mindful Reading.   University of Connecticut, WAC Clearinghouse, 2017. 

_ _ _ .   Reprinted in Teaching Developmental Writing: Background Readings, 4th ed. Bedford/St. Martins, 2012. 

_ _ _ .   Reprinted in Ward, Dean and Elizabeth Vander Lei.  Real Texts: Reading and Writing Across the Disciplines, 2nd  ed. Longman, 2011. 

“The Monstrosity of the Gaze: Critical Problems with a Film Adaptation of The Lord of the Rings.” Mythlore: A Journal of J. R. R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Charles Williams, and Mythopoeic Literature. 25.97/98 (Spring/Summer 2007): 61-69.  

“Passive, Pursued and Powerful: Construction of the Male Self in Renaissance  Autobiography.” Discoveries in Renaissance Culture. 22.2  November 2005. 

Research Interests

Transfer Studies in Reading and Writing 

Digital Rhetoric

Literature and Film of the American Frontier

2020-08-11T18:30:12+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
TDD: 540.365.4614
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area