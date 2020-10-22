Alexander Lyons

Woodwinds

Alexander Lyons hails from Roanoke, Virginia. Lyons graduated Summa Cum Laude from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in Music with a double emphasis in clarinet and voice. He received an additional certificate from the Gordon Institute for Music Learning in general elementary music. He also graduated with honors from William Byrd High School. Lyons co-presented a presentation about building a community of shared practice for pre-service music educators at the Gordon Institute for Music Learning (GIML) International Conference.

Alexander Lyons is a kind, respected educator in Virginia. Lyons teaches private woodwind lessons, instructs a small woodwind ensemble, and serves as the woodwind specialist for the band program at Ferrum College. Lyons has served as a long-term band substitute at Patrick Henry High School. Lyons teaches private voice lessons through the Music Lab at Jefferson Center. Lyons also works as a freelance private lessons teacher to Southwest Virginia. Lyons is the Music Director at the Presbyterian Church of Radford.

Lyons has a vast solo performance experience from self-made recitals to invitations to perform on honors recitals. Lyons has performed internationally at Ireland with the Radford University Wind Ensemble as their principal clarinetist. Lyons has been awarded the Radford University Concerto Competition Recipient in 2016 and had the opportunity to perform solo alongside the Radford University Wind Ensemble.

Lyons has a wide range of experience in musical theatre, opera, and pop. His musical theatre roles include Marcellus (The Music Man), Amos (Chicago), Mushnik (Little Shop of Horrors), Kyle/Pforzheimer (Legally Blonde), Neil (Fiorello!), Teacher (Singin’ in the Rain), and Featured Ensemble (Sinatra: Fly Me to the Moon). He also has fulfilled a classical theatre role as Fenton (The Merry Wives of Windsor). His opera roles include Parpignol (La Boheme), Kaspar (Amahl and the Night Visitors), Mihai (Romania: Revolution, 1989), and Dater #36 (Speed Dating Tonight). Lyons was also an apprentice artist with Opera Roanoke. His pop experience includes leading and singing in a cappella groups. Lyons has many years of pit orchestra experience. He has performed in the pit for West Side Story, Sound of Music, Pippin, Oklahoma, and Children of Eden. Lyons has years of experience singing and playing in amateur, semi-professional, and professional choirs and bands. Lyons is also a member of Mu Phi Epsilon, International Professional Music Fraternity. He is currently active through the Roanoke Valley Alumni Chapter as their president.