Airmen Alexis McCargo ‘19 Dreams of Becoming a Physical Therapist

FERRUM, VA, September 13, 2023 – After graduating from Ferrum College, Alexis McCargo ’19 joined the United States Air Force and enrolled in physical therapy school. Despite the pandemic, McCargo persevered and continued pursuing her goals.

“When everything lifted, I was able to get ready for PT School. Once I got in, I went through a semester and had to take a break due to test anxiety and other things with my mental health, but I re-enrolled the next year.” She continued her job in the Air Force while being accepted into Mary Baldwin University’s Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences last summer.

At Ferrum, McCargo majored in Health and Human Performance with an emphasis in Exercise Science. Additionally, she played as a defender and forward on the women’s soccer team. McCargo was drawn to Ferrum after visiting the campus and being impressed by the College’s offerings, as well as the caliber of the soccer team. “The soccer team made me want to go to Ferrum because it was close and very student-athlete-based. The coach cared about us and winning and wanted the best for us,” McCargo explained.

McCargo has fond memories of her time at the College, particularly with her soccer team. They engaged in “forced family fun” activities and volunteered together. “Going to the coach’s house, playing fun games, or just hanging out with them; those are the memories that I cherish,” McCargo shared.

In the classroom, McCargo appreciated the hands-on approach and interaction with cadavers in Dr. Goff’s anatomy class. Goff was an empathetic professor who made learning enjoyable. “She listened and was willing to help if you needed that extra help,” said McCargo.

In her work with patients in the Air Force, McCargo applies Ferrum’s motto of ‘Not Self, But Others’. “You have to care for others and want the best for them,” she said. “Having that mindset as a PT helps because you never know when you can have an impact on someone, and that could change how they feel about things. Patients rely on me to give them the necessary tools to get better, and that motivates me,” McCargo concludes.

McCargo encourages current and prospective students to “enjoy the sport that you play, have fun, and take advantage of internship opportunities.”