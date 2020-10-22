Aimé Sposato

Provost & Voice Instructor

Dr. Aimé Sposato, operatic soprano and distinguished voice instructor, joined the leadership team of Ferrum College as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2017 and holds a faculty appointment as Professor of Music. Prior to joining the Ferrum College community, she served as the Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia. Sposato maintained an active performing career while training young singers in the studio and classroom. Throughout her twelve years in a Conservatory leadership position, Sposato oversaw recruitment in the areas of music, theatre, and dance, designed the Academic Advising program, served as the accreditation liaison, established International Educational Partnerships, and was the point person for all Academic and Student Affairs-related issues. Recognized by her peers, she was awarded the Exemplary Teacher of the Year Award.

As a soloist, Sposato has performed in major concert halls, cathedrals, and performance venues in over 10 countries, and has been a featured soloist on National Public Radio on numerous occasions. In the United States, she frequented the stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. and at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda, MD. Sposato appeared as soloist in Europe at Notre Dame and Sacre Coeur in Paris, Rudolfinum Concert Hall in Prague, St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, San Marco in Venice, and many others. She has performed over 20 operatic roles and more than 30 oratorios, masses, and cantatas. Sposato is equally at home in concert and recital performances and specializes in the music of the Baroque and Classical periods. For some diversion, she also enjoyed singing the national anthem for the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins, and for multiple NASCAR International Speedways.

Sposato is experienced in leadership and curriculum development, and conflict management and frequently presented at conferences including the College Music Society, the International Council of Fine Arts Deans, and the National Association of Schools of Music. She maintains an active role in the Appalachian College Association and the Council for Independent Colleges. Sposato joined higher education leaders from across the world in the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, as a Fellow with the International Council of Fine Arts Deans. Sposato was a Fellow with the American Council on Education Fellows and served in the Office of the President at Mary Baldwin University. While at Mary Baldwin, her fundraising efforts led to the creation of the “Take Your Seat” campaign to renovate the multi-purpose classroom and recital hall which houses the performances of the renown Heifetz Institute.

Sposato received a Bachelor of Arts in Music degree from the University of Pittsburgh, Master of Music in Voice degree from Duquesne University, and a Doctoral of Musical Arts in Voice Performance degree at West Virginia University.