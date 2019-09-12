Academic Year Opens with Convocations, Picnic and Festival, & Spiritual Life Events

Ferrum College began its 2019-20 academic year with a plethora of events: New Student Convocation; a picnic and Fall Fun Festival; Opening Convocation for all students, faculty, and staff; Praise on the Patio; and Prayers on the Porch.

Following the freshman class photo on the steps of Schoolfield Hall on Monday, August 26, new students were welcomed by College officials in Vaughn Chapel during New Student Convocation. President David Johns called on students to do three things: be open, be curious, and be grateful. He closed by saying, “I encourage you to dig into the work ahead, invest your best energy in writing a new story for yourself, and together, we will change the world for good.” See photos.

The campus community was treated to a barbeque picnic lunch under tents on Tuesday, August 27, at Franklin Hall quad. In the Panther’s Den in Franklin Hall, a Fall Fun Festival was brought to campus by the Office of Student Life, and included mini golf, a photo booth, street sign making, airbrush tattoos, prizes, and more. See photos.

Following the picnic and Fall Fun Festival, Opening Convocation was held in Swartz Gym for all students, faculty and staff. Attendees arrived to energetic music and laughed as the Panther mascot shooed President Johns away from the podium as he welcomed the campus community. See photos.

Spiritual Life hosted Praise on the Patio on Wednesday, August 28 on the Franklin Hall Quad. Representatives from local faith-based institutions were available to meet students and answer questions. There was live music, lots of fellowship, free food, and even prizes. See photos.

The busy week culminated with some reflection and prayer time outside Vaughn Chapel with Spiritual Life’s Prayers on the Porch event on Sunday, September 1. Students, faculty, and staff gathered to enjoy a meal together, chalk messages of hope on steps and sidewalks, and lift up the new academic year in prayer. See photos.