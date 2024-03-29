//A Vibrant Celebration of Diversity: Ferrum College’s Cultural Fair

On March 26, Ferrum College held a cultural fair showcasing the diverse representation of countries among the international students. Each student created a poster board representing their country with flags, fun facts, different cuisines, and cultural traditions. The fair was organized by Fulbright Scholar Natalie Hernandez, Coordinator of Student Engagement and International Student Programming Melanie Rooks and Richard L. Smith Center for International Programs Director Brian Suttell.

The cultural fair also offered a variety of desserts from around the world, including Fairy Bread from Australia, Oatmeal Coconut Brown Sugar Cookies, Coconut Macaroon Blossoms, Chiko (Ethiopian spiced squares), and more. “There was a lot of tasty international food from Aladdin, and the students as well as international candy from the Smith Center, but my favorite was Gabe’s clever display of wafers with the Venezuelan flag attached,” Suttell shared.

Hernandez, a Fulbright Scholar for the 2023-24 academic year at Ferrum from Uruguay, is currently participating in the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Program. The program aims to enhance Americans’ understanding of foreign cultures and languages by offering teaching assistantships in over 35 languages across numerous higher education institutions in the United States.

“I wanted the whole experience of coming to the U.S., and being at a U.S. college or university. I also wanted to improve my English since it is not my native language. I also wanted to meet new people, learn more about American culture and to see how things work,” she said. “I’m a high school teacher in Uruguay, and I teach English as a second language, so I also wanted to be in a new environment,” said Hernandez.

She was also an integral part in organizing the cultural fair. “I was interested in getting to know the other international students. Since arriving, I’ve been trying to get to know everyone from afar. I went to a cultural fair in Washington DC, and thought it would be fun to bring to Ferrum. I also wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate all of our different countries,” Hernandez explained.

Hernandez also hoped that Ferrum students would gain exposure to international students and diverse cultures. “Some Ferrum students might not know that they have an international classmate, and hopefully it’ll grow their mindset so that they experience different things,” she said.

Sophomore Candela Perez Castellanos from Madrid, Spain hoped that her peers would gain a better understanding of Spain’s unique characteristics and culture. “It’s important to know the difference between all of the places in Spain. It’s a part of Europe, and it’s not like America. It’s also important to know that Spain has a lot of history, and you can’t define it by one thing,” she explained.

Suttell is proud of all of the students who participated in the cultural fair. “The 2024 Cultural Fair sponsored by the Richard L. Smith Center for International Programs and OSLE was an excellent event to learn about countries around the world. International students and faculty created displays that represented various aspects of their culture and history. The international students at Ferrum College are exceptional ambassadors for their respective nations, and I hope all students, faculty and staff learned about some of their traditions and had a great time celebrating their cultures,” Suttell said.